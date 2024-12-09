Delhi Assembly Election: AAP releases second list of 20 candidates, Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party colleague Manish Sisodia

Delhi Assembly Election: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the second list of 20 candidates on Monday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party changed the seat of former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is an MLA from Patparganj. Now, he will contest from the Jangpura seat. Sisodia's seat - Patparganj - was given to Avadh Ojha - an educationist and popular YouTuber - who recently joined the ruling party.

The list also includes the names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the AAP. Shunty replaces sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house.

Here are some other takeaways from the AAP's second candidates list:

13 sitting MLAs- Sharad Chauhan, Dilip Pandey, Pawan Sharma, Dharampal Lakra, Parlad Singh Sawhney, Girish Soni, Rajesh Rishi, Bhupinder Singh Joon, Bhavna Gaur, Prakash Jarwal, Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, SK Bagga and Haji Yunus were dropped in the second list

Manish Sisodia was shifted from Patparganj to Jangpura, Rakhi Bidlan from Mangolpuri to Madipur and Praveen Kumar from Jangpura to Janakpuri.

SK Bagga's son Vikas Bagga got a ticket from Krishna Nagar and Parlad Singh Sawhney's son Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Saby) from the Chandni Chowk seat.

AAP fielded Parvesh Ratan as its candidate from Patel Nagar after sitting MLA and former Delhi Cabinet minister Raaj Kumar Anand left the AAP and joined the BJP.

Two sitting BJP seats: Gandhi Nagar and Rohini. BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai won the Gandhi Nagar seat in 2020 by defeating AAP's Naveen Choudhary while Vijender Gupta retained the Rohini Assembly constituency by defeating AAP's Rajesh Nama 'Bansiwala'. The AAP has retained Naveen Choudhary from Gandhi Nagar but announced the candidature of Pradeep Mittal from Rohini.

There are 17 new names on this list

Deepu Chaudhary, who was defeated in the last election, was given a ticket from Gandhi Nagar

Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey's ticket was given to Surendra Pal Bittu

Pradeep Singh Sahni, son of MLA Prahlad Singh Sahni from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency was given a ticket

The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the polls. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February.

"My heartfelt gratitude to @ArvindKejriwal ji and @AamAadmiParty , who showed faith in me and gave me the responsibility of contesting elections from Jangpura. I consider myself a teacher, not a politician. Patparganj was not just an assembly constituency for me, but the heart of the education revolution in Delhi. When Avadh Ojha ji joined the party and there was a demand to field him in the elections, all I could think was that there could be no better seat than Patparganj for a teacher," Sisodia said on being fielded in the other constituency.

Seat - Candidate Name

Narela - Dinesh Bhardwaj

Timarpur - Surender Pal Singh Bittu

Adarsh Nagar - Mukesh Goel

Mundka - Jasbir Karala

Mangolpuri - Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak

Rohini - Pradeep Mittal

Chandni Chowk - Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Saby)

Patel Nagar - Parvesh Ratan

Madipur - Rakhi Bidlan

Janakpuri - Pravin Kumar

Bijwasan - Surendar Bharadwaj

Palam - Joginder Solanki

Jangpura - Manish Sisodia

Deoli - Prem Kumar Chauhan

Trilokpuri - Anjana Parcha

Patparganj - Avadh Ojha

Krishna Nagar - Vikas Bagga

Gandhi Nagar - Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)

Shahdara - Padamshri Jitender Singh Shunty

Mustafabad - Adil Ahmad Khan

Also read: