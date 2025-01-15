Delhi Assembly Election: AAP changes candidates for Narela and Hari Nagar, check revised list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday released a revised list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. The revised list contains the names of candidates for two assembly seats. From Narela, the ruling party has retained Sharad Chauhan. In the earlier list, the party had filled Dinesh Bharadwaj but he has been replaced now.

The new revised list also included a candidate in the Hari Nagar assembly constituency. In Hari Nagar, Surindra Setia is the latest candidate. Earlier, Raj Kumari Dhillon was fielded from the constituency.

The changes in the candidates' names come after a month of complete announcement on 70 seats. AAP had announced the candidates for all the seats in a total of four lists. In the fourth list released on December 15, the ruling party announced the names of 38 candidates. The third list included the candidate name for only one constituency while the second and first lists comprised the names of 20 and 11 candidates respectively.

The candidature of Raj Kumari Dhillon from Hari Nagar and Dinesh Bharadwaj from Narela was announced in the fourth and first lists respectively. Notably, assembly elections in the national capital are slated for February 5. All the 70 seats will go to polls in a single phase. The counting of votes and the subsequent declaration of results will be on February 8.

Delhi is ready to witness a trilateral contest among AAP, BJP and Congress in the upcoming election. However, the primary contest is between the BJP and AAP. The AAP has been ruling the NCT since 2013, except for a brief Lt Gov rule. In the past elections, BJP has managed to win only 3 seats in 2015 and 8 seats in 2020. Besides, the Congress has failed to open its account in both the elections.

