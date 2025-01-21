Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Two AAP councillors, former MLA join BJP in big jolt to party

Follow us on Image Source : X AAP councillors, former MLA join BJP

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, four of its leaders, including two municipal councillors from AAP, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. As Delhi elections are nearing, political corridors in the national capital are witnessing a lot of commotion. Former Ghonda MLA Shridutt Sharma joined the party in presence of BJP leaders Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Municipal councillor Rekha Rani from Bhajanpura and councillor Shilpa Kaur from Khyala joined the BJP. Sridatt Sharma, who was MLA from Ghonda from 2015-20 and Chaudhary Vijendra, who was parliamentary representative of AAP MP Sanjay Singh also joined the BJP.

The three major parties- ruling AAP, BJP and Congress are leaving no tactics untouched to emerge victorious. As the elections are near, changes in political affiliation is expected.

Last week also, several Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and members joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of state president Virendraa Sachdeva. Kapil Naagar, who had contested elections twice from the Kamla Nagar ward of Model Town Legislative Assembly, joined the BJP. Along with him, more than 100 workers of Aam Aadmi Party also joined the BJP.

BJP releases 2nd manifesto for Delhi

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday unveiled the second part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming elections.

Thakur announced several schemes, including free education for needy students from kindergarten to postgraduate level in government institutions. The manifesto also promises a financial boost for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS, offering Rs 15,000 for up to two attempts.

Under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from the Scheduled Caste community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will receive stipends of Rs 1,000 every month.

The BJP has also proposed the formation of an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board, promising Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for drivers. Similarly, a welfare board for domestic workers is on the cards, with the same insurance benefits.