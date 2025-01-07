Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Election Commission begins press conference to announce poll dates

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, "We welcome the election, the AAP is ready. We have the CM face. All the candidates have been announced. We are telling what we have done, we also have the vision for future. The BJP is angered, they don't have the CM face. They are only abusing, sometimes they abuse Atishi, sometimes Arvind Kejriwal. They feel that with their strategy of abuses they will come to power, which is wrong. This is a very interesting election, I have full faith that the people will vote on the basis of work done."

