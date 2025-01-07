Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
  Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Election Commission begins press conference to announce poll dates
Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Election Commission begins press conference to announce poll dates

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP swept the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections by securing 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP managed to get 8 seats and Congress failed to open its account.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 11:22 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 14:11 IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2025
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election 2025

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 today at 2 pm. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is set to conclude on February 23, necessitating elections before this date to form a new government. Historically, Assembly elections in Delhi have been conducted in a single phase. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power in Delhi in 2020 after winning 62 seats.  

 

 

Live updates :DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025

  • Jan 07, 2025 2:11 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India to cross 99 crore registered voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar

    Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that India will cross 99 crore registered voters with the publication of Electoral Rolls in four more states.

  • Jan 07, 2025 2:11 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We have created new records of voting: CEC Rajiv Kumar

    We have created new records of voting and women's participation. We will soon have a new record of one billion-plus voters, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

  • Jan 07, 2025 2:08 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Election Commission press conference begins

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar begins his press conference to announce schedule for Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:57 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ashwini Vaishnaw visits New Delhi station to rally support for BJP

    Ahead of the expected announcement of the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday visited the New Delhi railway station to rally support for the BJP. He interacted with autorickshaw drivers and coolies, listened to their grievances and promised solutions to improve their working conditions.

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:47 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    AAP launches campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal'

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched its "campaign song" for the upcoming Assembly Election in Delhi. The song is titled "Phir Layenge Kejriwal (Will bring back Kejriwal again)". The 3.29-minute song -- highlights AAP's achievements during its tenure in office and aims to strike a chord with voters, emphasising continuity in governance. Chief Minister Atishi and other senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh, among others, were present at the release. With the release of the campaign song, AAP has intensified efforts to retain its footing in the national capital. READ

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:42 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP declared candidates on 29 seats so far

    BJP has also released its first list of 29 candidates. BJP has fielded former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely against AAP's Naveen Chaudhary from Gandhi Nagar.  Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand will contest on a BJP ticket against AAP's Parvesh Ratan from Patel Nagar.

     

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:36 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    AAP declared candidates on all 70 seats

    The AAP has already declared all 70 candidates for the assembly elections. The party has dropped 20 sitting MLAs in a bid to counter anti-incumbency. AAP has fielded party chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat for the fourth consecutive time and Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji for the second consecutive time.  Saurabh Bhardwaj has been fielded from Greater Kailash, Somnath Bharti will contest from Malviya Nagar, Shoaib Iqbal will run for the Matia Mahal seat. 

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:33 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How many voters are in Delhi?

    The Election Commission of India on Monday released the final electoral roll of Delhi which showed that the national capital has a total 1,55,24,858 voters, 83,49,645 male and 71,73,952 female voters, third gender 1,261. A press release issued by the office of the chief electoral officer showed, 1,55,24,858 voters (83,49,645 Male, 71,73,952 Female and 1261 Thirdgender) registered in Delhi indicating 1.09% increase over the electors in draft elector roll published on 29.10.2024 (i.e.1,53,57,529).

     

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Have full faith people will vote on basis of work done: AAP leader Jasmine Shah

    AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, "We welcome the election, the AAP is ready. We have the CM face. All the candidates have been announced. We are telling what we have done, we also have the vision for future. The BJP is angered, they don't have the CM face. They are only abusing, sometimes they abuse Atishi, sometimes Arvind Kejriwal. They feel that with their strategy of abuses they will come to power, which is wrong. This is a very interesting election, I have full faith that the people will vote on the basis of work done."
     

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:16 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi is waiting remove ‘Aapda’ and bring BJP into power: Virendra Sachdeva

    "The entire Delhi is waiting for the election dates to be announced so that they can remove ‘Aapda’ and bring BJP into power," said BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva. 

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:16 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    AAP top leader is a criminal: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "AAP threatens every constitutional institution. Their nature of 'urban naxals' always remains there. But officials are not worried about their (AAP) threats anymore. Their top leader is a criminal and his threats will not work."

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:16 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP have no agenda nor leaders: AAP

    Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "Our preparations for the elections have been completed. Our candidates are working on the ground. The people in Delhi are ready to elect a govt that works, they are ready to elect Arvind Kejriwal. BJP has no CM face; they neither have an agenda nor the leaders. They have already conceded defeat."

     

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:10 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Confident people of Delhi will vote for development: BJP

    BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "I am confident that people of Delhi will vote for development, they will vote for BJP... A liar has been sitting as CM of Delhi for over a decade now. He has made all sorts of fake promises."

     

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress failed to open its account in 2020

    The Congress again drew a blank in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 and received just 3,95,958 votes, or 4.26% of the total valid votes polled. 

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP won 8 seats in 2020

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 and received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51% of the total valid votes polled. The BJP won just eight seats in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. The party contested 67 constituencies and left 2 seats of Burari and Sangam Vihar for the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and one seat of Seemapuri for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The seats are Rohini, Badarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda and Karawal Nagar.

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    AAP received 53.57% votes in 2020

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power in Delhi in 2020 after winning 62 seats. The party received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57% of the total valid votes polled.

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Triangular contest in Delhi polls 2025

    The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. 

     

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 result

    In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi. 

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Term of Delhi Assembly to end on February 23

    The term of the 70-member Assembly will end on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House. Delhi has traditionally seen Assembly polls in a single phase.

  • Jan 07, 2025 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EC to announce poll schedule today at 2 pm

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections today at 2 pm. 

