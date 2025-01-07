Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Election Commission begins press conference to announce poll dates

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 today at 2 pm. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is set to conclude on February 23, necessitating elections before this date to form a new government. Historically, Assembly elections in Delhi have been conducted in a single phase. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power in Delhi in 2020 after winning 62 seats.