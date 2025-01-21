Delhi election: BJP releases second poll manifesto, promises free education from KG to PG to needy students

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB BJP MP Anurag Thakur released the party's poll manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election.

Delhi Assembly election: The BJP on Tuesday released the second poll manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. It was released at the state office and the Resolution 2.0 was meant for the youth with a special focus on employment and education.

Addressing a press conference, Anurag Thakur said to enable the youth in Delhi to prepare for various state competitive examinations, a lump sum of Rs 15,000 is included. He said the BJP government if voted to power will reimburse the cost of travel to the examination centre.

Launching BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi Assembly polls, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says," We will provide free education from KG to PG to the needy students in government education institutes in Delhi."

Anurag Thakur further said, "When we imagine Viksit Bharat, there is role for Viksit Delhi to play. Our 'sankalp' is to make Delhi 'viksit'. The journey of 'Sankalp to siddhi' will be completed in next five years. Wherever there have been a BJP government, public welfare was its priority, focal point. We have also seen in central government, we have addressed the grievances of people with support of state governments. The biggest 'aapda', a one is also here, but at the time of pandemic, PM Narendra Modi exhibited great leadership, brought public welfare schemes, 80 crore people got free vaccines... We brought Jal Jeevan Mission, but it was not implemented here in Delhi, Ayushman Bharat was implemented. Our government will be formed, we will address all the problems related to health, transport, electricity, water etc. We will provide a better today and tomorrow to the people. Be it neighbouring states, MCD, NDMC, we will address problems. We won't make any excuse. We will do good to the people with Modi governments both in Centre and here in Delhi."

Last week, the BJP launched the party's Delhi Assembly election manifesto and promised to give Rs 2,500 to every woman in Delhi every month through Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

The party has also promised to continue all welfare schemes which are currently implemented in the national capital.

Speaking about the central government's flagship health scheme, the BJP promised to implement Ayushman Bharat for 51 lakh people getting health insurance coverage for Rs 5 lakh from the first cabinet meet itself.

"After forming the government in Delhi, we will implement the Central government's Ayushman Bharat for 51 lakh people, who were deprived of its benefits under AAP, in the first Cabinet meeting. Besides, we will provide additional cover of Rs 5 lakh," JP Nadda said.

Nadda also called the manifesto a 'foundation for a developed Delhi,' expressing confidence in winning the upcoming assembly election.

BJP national president said that the 'Sankalp Patra' has been made after receiving mass feedback after holding thousands of meetings and getting ideas from constituents.

"We have received approximately 1 lakh 80 thousand feedbacks. Discussions were held through 12 thousand small and big meetings and ideas were collected through 41 LED Vans," he said while addressing a press conference.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.