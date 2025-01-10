Delhi Assembly election 2025: AAP appoints 8 office bearers for its newly launched 'Sanatan Sewa Samitis'

Follow us on Image Source : X Sanatan Sewa Samiti office bearers announced

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed eight office bearers for its newly launched 'Sanatan Sewa Samiti' wing. AAP on Friday released the list of all eight members, Ghanendra Bhardwaj has been made its state in-charge. Voting for the Delhi Assembly election will be held on February 5 and counting of the votes will take place on February 8.

Sanatan Sewa Samiti office bearers list

This list of newly appointed office bearers of 'Sanatan Seva Samiti' is issued by Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi State President Gopal Rai and the party's National Organisation General Secretary Sandeep Pathak.

With Ghanendra Bhardwaj appointed as State Prabhari, Vijay Sharma is appointed as State President, Jitendra Sharma as State Working President, Sardar Rajinder Singh as State Vice President, Brijesh Sharma as State Sangathan Mantri, Manish Gupta as State Secretary, Sardar Rajinder Singh (Hunny) as State Secretary and Dushyant Sharma as State Joint Secretary.

'BJP's Priest Cell members joined his Sanatana Sewa Samiti'

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that some members of the BJP's 'Pandit Prakoshth' (Priest Cell) joined his party's 'Sanatana Sewa Samiti' ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

In a press conference, Kejriwal said those who quit the BJP's Pandit Prakoshth to join AAP include Vijay Sharma, Jitendra Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Manish Gupta, Dushyant Sharma and Udaykant Jha among others.

AAP's Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana

To attract a certain community voters and show their inclination towards the Sanatan Dharma in the coming elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is making several announcements. One such is 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana'. Under this scheme, AAP is promising a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for all temple priests and gurdwara granthis in Delhi, if it returns to power.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi, started the registration drive under its Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana on December 31.

(With inputs from agencies)