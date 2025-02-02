PM Modi takes a jibe at 'Aap'da', says 'straws of broom are scattering ahead of Delhi Assemblye elections'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addresses a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Delhi sankalp rally' in RK Puram in the national capital. Taking a jibe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, he said the AAP has ruined the city in the last eleven years.

"'Hum dekh rahe hain ki voting se pehale hi, jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hain' (the straws of the broom are scattering'). Leaders of 'AAP-da' are leaving it, they know that people are angry with 'AAP-da', they (people) hate this party," he added.

"RK Puram is the best example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. People from different states of the country live here together and many of them are in govt services and providing strength to PM Modi who works," he said.

"With the arrival of Basant Panchami - the weather starts to change. In Delhi, on February 5, 'vikas ka naya Basant aane wala hai' - this time BJP govt is going to form in Delhi," he added.

PM Modi asserted the poll battle is between the Modi ki guarantees and false promises made by AAP'da.

"I guaranteed to make four pillars of India strong to fulfil the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'. The four pillars are-- farmers, women, youth, and poor. Yesterday's Budget is the guarantee to fulfil such guarantees of Modi," said PM Modi.

The people of 'AAPda' are doing scams even in your healthcare, medicines and hospitals, he said, adding I promise Delhi that those who looted Delhi will have to pay back.

Credit cards for vendors: PM Modi

PM Modi said the vendors of the national capital will be given a credit card after the BJP forms a government in the city.

'AAP-da' force people from Purvanchal to leave Delhi: PM

People of Purvanchal work in Delhi - contribute to Delhi's development but when Covid comes - 'AAP-da' force them to leave Delhi by spreading misinformation and threatening them, he said, adding I have seen it since yesterday, the leaders of 'AAP-da' are sad because of announcements made for Bihar in the budget.

"Let them do negative politics - BJP will continue to help the people of Purvanchal," he added.

PM Modi hails budget 2025

While praising the Union budget 2025, he said it is the most middle-class-friendly budget in India's history. He explained how his government's decision to extend the slab of taxes would help the middle class.

"Our middle class has a huge role in the development of India. It is only the BJP who respects the middle class and rewards the honest taxpayers. After yesterday's budget, the entire country is saying that this is the friendliest Budget for the middle class of India," said PM Modi.

PM Modi invokes Nehru, Indira to attack Congress

"If someone had a salary of Rs 12 lakhs at the time of Jawaharlal Nehru - one-fourth would have gone to tax; if today have been the govt of Indira Gandhi - Rs 10 lakhs of your 12 lakh would have gone to govt as tax. Even just 10-12 years back, in Congres time - if you had a salary of Rs 12 lakhs - Rs 2,60,000 would have gone as a tax. After yesterday's budget of the BJP govt - those who earn Rs 12 lakh will not have to pay a single rupee as tax," the PM said.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two assembly elections in Delhi in 2015 and 2020, the Arvid Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively.