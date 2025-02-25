Live Delhi Assembly Session live updates: BJP to table 14 pending CAG reports on AAP's governance The BJP government will table 14 long-pending CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly session, highlighting governance lapses under AAP’s administration. Allegations of report suppression fuel BJP vs AAP tensions.

Delhi Assembly Session live updates: The Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports assessing the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the Delhi Assembly today. The first session of the new Delhi Assembly, which began on February 24, witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties.

Half of the reports have been pending for more than 500 days, while others have been delayed for nearly 300 days, according to reports. The oldest pending report, the State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 31, 2022, has been waiting to be laid in the Assembly since August 2, 2023, according to News18.

These reports provide critical audits and assessments of various government schemes and programs. The delay in presenting them had raised concerns about the accountability and transparency of the previous AAP government.