Delhi Assembly Session live updates: The Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports assessing the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the Delhi Assembly today. The first session of the new Delhi Assembly, which began on February 24, witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties.
Half of the reports have been pending for more than 500 days, while others have been delayed for nearly 300 days, according to reports. The oldest pending report, the State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 31, 2022, has been waiting to be laid in the Assembly since August 2, 2023, according to News18.
These reports provide critical audits and assessments of various government schemes and programs. The delay in presenting them had raised concerns about the accountability and transparency of the previous AAP government.