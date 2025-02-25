Advertisement
  3. Delhi Assembly Session live updates: BJP to table 14 pending CAG reports on AAP's governance

The BJP government will table 14 long-pending CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly session, highlighting governance lapses under AAP’s administration. Allegations of report suppression fuel BJP vs AAP tensions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the session of the Delhi Assembly in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the session of the Delhi Assembly in New Delhi. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1
New Delhi

Delhi Assembly Session live updates: The Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports assessing the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the Delhi Assembly today. The first session of the new Delhi Assembly, which began on February 24, witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties.

Half of the reports have been pending for more than 500 days, while others have been delayed for nearly 300 days, according to reports. The oldest pending report, the State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 31, 2022, has been waiting to be laid in the Assembly since August 2, 2023, according to News18.

These reports provide critical audits and assessments of various government schemes and programs. The delay in presenting them had raised concerns about the accountability and transparency of the previous AAP government.

 

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2025
    Posted by Nitin Kumar

    CAG report to expose AAP's corruption, says Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

    Ahead of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report presentation in the Delhi Assembly today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling the report a "dossier of AAP’s corrupt activities."

    Speaking to reporters, Sachdeva stated, "The CAG report will expose AAP’s dark deeds. During the elections, we promised the people of Delhi that every corrupt individual will be held accountable. Today, as the report is presented after the Lieutenant Governor’s speech, the truth about AAP’s misdeeds will come before the public."

     

     

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2025
    Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Kejriwal government 'hid reports for three years,’ says Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

    Speaking to reporters, Sirsa stated, "The CAG report, which exposes Arvind Kejriwal’s scams, will be presented in the Delhi Assembly today. Kejriwal kept it hidden for the last three years."

    He further alleged that 14 reports detailing financial irregularities will be tabled one by one. "Kejriwal suppressed these reports because he knew that his government’s corruption, loot, and scams would be exposed," Sirsa added.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2025
    Posted by Nitin Kumar

    BJP to table 14 pending CAG reports on AAP's governance

    The Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports assessing the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the Delhi Assembly today. The first session of the new Delhi Assembly, which began on February 24, witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties.

     

