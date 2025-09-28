Delhi airport, several schools receive bomb threat; security tightened The Delhi airport on Sunday received a bomb threat via email following which a search was launched. Besides, several schools and other institutions in the national capital have also received a bomb threat.

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday received a bomb threat following security was tightened there and a search is underway, said officials. Apart from the IGI Airport, a couple of schools and several other institutions in the national capital have also received a bomb threat via email and the officials have conducting a search.

The two schools that received bomb threat emails were the CRPF Public School in Dwarka, and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar, said officials, adding that the threats were later declared a hoax.

"Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found," news agency PTI quoted an official of the Delhi Fire Services as saying.

Hoax bomb threat at Jammu airport

Earlier in the day, the Jammu airport also received a bomb threat via email after which the officials conducted a full anti-sabotage drill. However, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police found nothing suspicious during the search they conducted.

"An email was received by a private airliner this morning, and accordingly, a security drill in such situations was followed to rule out the presence of any explosive substance. The email was a hoax," an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) told PTI, while adding that a complaint has been registered by the police.