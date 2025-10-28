Delhi Airport fire: Blaze engulfs Air India bus near aircraft at IGI Terminal 3 | Video Earlier in the day, a massive fire engulfed the Customs officials’ room at Gannavaram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. The blaze destroyed software equipment, a split air conditioner in the immigration room and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials.

New Delhi:

An Air India bus burst into flames at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team immediately swung into action and doused the flames. The bus was empty when the incident took place.

No casualty was reported in the incident and all operations are normal at the airport.

Official X handle of Delhi Airport shared the details of the incident.

“In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the Ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of the incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us,” the post read.

Fire at Customs officials’ room at Vijayawada Airport

Earlier in the day, a massive fire engulfed the Customs officials’ room at Gannavaram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. The blaze destroyed software equipment, a split air conditioner in the immigration room and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials. Fire personnel quickly responded and brought the fire under control, preventing a major mishap. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Power bank fuels fire on IndiGo flight

On October 19, while an IndiGo flight was taxiing at Delhi airport en route to Dimapur, a passenger’s power bank caught fire. The cabin crew quickly acted to extinguish the flames, ensuring passenger safety.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu acknowledged the incident and confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would conduct a thorough investigation.

“There are strict norms in place for carrying electronic goods, especially those with lithium batteries, onboard an aircraft,” he said.