Delhi air turns more hazardous; AQI enters 'severe' category by breaching 400-mark in several areas The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear today a petition calling for urgent intervention to curb the hazardous air pollution levels in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Delhi air has turned further toxic with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in a severe category in several areas. Visuals from Akshardham show a layer of toxic smog blanketing the area. The AQI here has been registered at 405, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Similar visuals have surfaced from the AIIMS area, where the air quality has further deteriorated, with AQI found at 420.

Area-wise AQI in Delhi

Anand Vihar- 405

Ghazipur- 405

India Gate/Kartavya Path- 356

Dhaula Kuan-303

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

It is also likely that the issue of Delhi Pollution could be raised by the Opposition in Parliament amid the ongoing Winter Session. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the pollution in the national capital was a major concern as children and old persons were suffering. She said the situation should be addressed immediately.

Delhi HC to hear plea on air pollution

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear today a petition calling for urgent intervention to curb the hazardous air pollution levels in the national capital.

According to the plea, Delhi’s air quality has sharply declined in recent years, leading to severe and persistent health problems among residents, particularly children, elderly and individuals with existing medical conditions.

Filed by the Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association, the petition requests the court to direct authorities to implement prompt, effective and scientifically grounded measures to address and reduce the city’s escalating air pollution.