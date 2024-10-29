Delhi air quality shows slight improvement ahead of Diwali, AQI still in 'poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

After six consecutive days of being in the 'very poor' category, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi improved slightly on Tuesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an AQI of 272 at 9:00 am on Tuesday. The most polluted was Mundaka with an AQI of 327 while the least polluted was Chandni Chowk with an AQI of 189.

Area-wise AQI in Delhi

Anand Vihar - 318

Aya Nagar - 313

DTU- 234

IGI - 247

ITO - 259

Jahangirpuri - 301

Mundka 327

Okhla Phase 2- 265

Patparganj - 296

Pusa - 237

RK Puram - 295

Rohini - 287

Sri Aurobindo Marg - 240

Wazirpur - 307

BJP protests against Bhagwant Mann over stubble burning

Meanwhile, the political heat is high in the national capital. Parties are targeting each other over the rising pollution level. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reported on Monday that 108 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in Punjab. They staged a protest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over air pollution concerns at Kapurthala House.

A delegation of BJP leaders also sought a meeting with the Punjab CM to submit a memorandum but was unable to meet him. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that 108 cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab on October 26 alone, yet ministers from the Delhi government frequently place blame on neighbouring states, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Sachdeva said, "Pollution is worsening in Delhi, now regarded as the world's most polluted capital city. Upon learning that the Punjab CM was present here today, we requested a meeting. AAP's leadership continually attempts to shield the Punjab government. On October 26, 108 stubble-burning incidents were recorded in Punjab, but Haryana and UP are blamed instead. We have data showing that stubble-burning incidents in Haryana and UP are 16 and 11, respectively. If they still aren't controlling stubble burning in Punjab, it's political. Many are suffering from related health issues today."

