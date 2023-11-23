Delhi air quality continues to be in 'severe' category as AQI remains over 400 in parts of city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in Delhi continued to hover in the 'severe' category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in several places, as per the Central Pollution Control Board at 8 am. Delhi has been witnessing a steep increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement on Sunday.

The visibility early in the morning also remained low in the city.

AQI in various parts in Delhi:

RK Puram: 415

Alipur: 414

Anand Vihar: 387

Ashok Vihar: 386

Dwarka Sector 8: 412

IGI T3: 398

ITO: 343

Jahangirpuri: 434

JLN stadium: 382

Narela: 395

Najafgarh: 371

New Moti Bagh: 395

Okhla Phase-2: 406

Patparganj: 398

Punjabi Bagh: 424

RK Puram: 415

Rohini: 419

Shadipur: 331

Vivek Vihar: 412

Wazirpur: 422

AQI in Noida:

Sector 125: 349

Sector 62: 356

Sector 1: 334

Sector 116: 361

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of a change in the weather of Delhi-NCR in the next few days. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has highlighted that Delhi's air quality is currently the most polluted in the country. Delhi ranks first on the global list of the most polluted cities, with three Indian cities—Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai—included in it.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

The increase in AQI levels comes after the Centre on Saturday (November 18) had removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks, in Delhi following a drop in pollution levels due to favourable wind speed and direction.

These measures constitute the final stage -- Stage IV -- of the Centre's air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).