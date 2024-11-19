Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi air pollution: What are ongoing projects in national capital affected due to implementation of GRAP 4?

Delhi air pollution: What are ongoing projects in national capital affected due to implementation of GRAP 4?

After taking several measures to curb air pollution, the authorities under GRAP-4, urged the elderly, children and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2024 16:35 IST
A construction site of Delhi Metro
Image Source : X/@OFFICIALDMRC A construction site of Delhi Metro

The Delhi government on Monday imposed the restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 450 for the first time this season. The GRAP-4 restrictions cover a range of sectors, including the closure of physical classes and the ban on all construction activities. During GRAP-4 restriction period, the construction of all highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects remained halted.

What are the restrictions under the GRAP-4 implementation? 

According to the notification issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, 

  • Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential
  • commodities/ providing essential services). A11 LNG/CNG/ Electric/ BSVI Diesel trucks) shall, however, be permitted to enter Delhi.
  • Do not permit LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/CNG/ BSVl diesel, to enter l) Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.
  • Enforce a strict ban on plying of Delhi-registered IlS, lV and below diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.
  • Ban C&D (Construction and development) activities, as in the GRAP Stage-lll, also lor linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, telecommunication etc.
  • NCR state governments and GNC'I'D may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI - IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.
  • NCR state governments/CNCTD to take a decision on allowing the public,
  • municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.
  • The central government may make appropriate decisions on permitting work
  • from home for employees in central government offices. 
  • State governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on the odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.

Meanwhile, with the ban on Ban C&D (Construction and development) activities in Delhi, several private and government projects are going to be affected. 

List of major projects affected due to restrictions

  • Construction of CRPF headquarters building on Lodhi Road in New Delhi.
  • The third and fourth lines of the Anand Vihar-Tilak Bridge are being constructed 
  • The construction of ITI, Shahdara's additional building and workshop 
  • Construction of all metro projects in Delhi
  • All construction under the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi–Meerut RRTS) project 

lso read: Delhi air pollution: AAP govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain as AQI touches 500-mark

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement