Delhi air pollution: What are ongoing projects in national capital affected due to implementation of GRAP 4?

Follow us on Image Source : X/@OFFICIALDMRC A construction site of Delhi Metro

The Delhi government on Monday imposed the restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 450 for the first time this season. The GRAP-4 restrictions cover a range of sectors, including the closure of physical classes and the ban on all construction activities. During GRAP-4 restriction period, the construction of all highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects remained halted.

What are the restrictions under the GRAP-4 implementation?

According to the notification issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas,

Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential

commodities/ providing essential services). A11 LNG/CNG/ Electric/ BSVI Diesel trucks) shall, however, be permitted to enter Delhi.

Do not permit LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/CNG/ BSVl diesel, to enter l) Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.

Enforce a strict ban on plying of Delhi-registered IlS, lV and below diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.

Ban C&D (Construction and development) activities, as in the GRAP Stage-lll, also lor linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, telecommunication etc.

NCR state governments and GNC'I'D may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI - IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

NCR state governments/CNCTD to take a decision on allowing the public,

municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

The central government may make appropriate decisions on permitting work

from home for employees in central government offices.

State governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on the odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.

Meanwhile, with the ban on Ban C&D (Construction and development) activities in Delhi, several private and government projects are going to be affected.

List of major projects affected due to restrictions

Construction of CRPF headquarters building on Lodhi Road in New Delhi.

The third and fourth lines of the Anand Vihar-Tilak Bridge are being constructed

The construction of ITI, Shahdara's additional building and workshop

Construction of all metro projects in Delhi

All construction under the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi–Meerut RRTS) project

lso read: Delhi air pollution: AAP govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain as AQI touches 500-mark