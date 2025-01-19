Delhi: Man burned to death in car outside girlfriend's wedding event in Ghazipur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a disturbing incident, a 24-year-old man was charred to death in a fire that broke out in a car in East Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Sunday. According to police, the unfortunate incident unfolded on the intervening night of January 18-19. The deceased was identified as Anil.

He was found dead in the burning car outside a banquet hall in Ghazipur, where his girlfriend's marriage was being solemnised. Speaking about the incident, the police said that the incident was reported through three PCR calls which were made at 11:03 pm, 11:07 pm, and 11:13 pm, prompting an immediate response from the authorities.

Soon after getting the information, Sub-Inspector Pradeep, along with Head Constable Jitender, reached the scene where they found the car completely engulfed in flames. Subsequently, the crime and forensic teams were called to investigate. After conducting an inspection, the body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Girlfriend's father refused marriage with him

While providing a background to the incident, police said that Anil was reportedly in a relationship with a girl, but her father had refused to approve of their marriage. On the night of the incident, the girl's marriage had been solemnised at Baba Banquet Hall. Anil allegedly arrived there, possibly intending to confront the situation.

While the public managed to break the car's glass and attempt to pull Anil out, by then, he had already been severely burned. "Both families, that of the girl and Anil, are related. In addition to the initial reports, two PCR calls were made by Anil's brothers, alleging a conspiracy to kill him, while three separate PCR calls were made by the father of the girl, reporting a quarrel between the two families," said police.

(With inputs from ANI)