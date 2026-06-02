Delhi horror: 17-year-old stabbed to death by group of youths in New Usmanpur, old rivalry suspected

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old minor was brutally stabbed to death by a group of five to seven youths in the New Usmanpur area of Northeast Delhi. The incident took place on Monday night around 10:30 PM. According to local sources, the victim, identified as Abhishek, was lured out of his house by two acquaintances and taken to a nearby drain, located barely 100 meters away from his residence.

CCTV footage recovered from the crime scene captures the chilling final moments leading up to the murder. The video shows a group of five to seven boys surrounding Abhishek, who can be seen wearing a red t-shirt. After a brief conversation among the group, one of the youths suddenly pulled out a knife and began stabbing Abhishek repeatedly.

In a desperate bid to save his life, Abhishek managed to break away from the attackers and ran into an adjacent alley. However, the assailants chased him down and continued the assault relentlessly until he collapsed.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted Abhishek to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Delhi Police has registered a FIR under relevant sections of murder and have launched a comprehensive investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the killing was the fallout of an old enmity, and the suspects had meticulously planned and executed the targeted attack.

Further investigation is underway to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Class 10 student shot at Amar Colony food outlet

A serious incident of firing took place in Amar Colony, South Delhi, on Tuesday evening, after a disagreement at a local food stall escalated into violence. A Class 10 student was shot twice during the incident, which occurred around 7:30 pm.

According to police officials, the victim was having dinner with a female classmate when a verbal dispute began with three young men sitting nearby. What started as a minor argument soon turned into a heated confrontation.

Investigators have stated that one of the accused is also a Class 10 student from the same school as the victim. It is believed that he arrived at the spot with two others. Preliminary information suggests that the incident may be linked to a personal dispute involving a romantic relationship.

ALSO READ: Delhi shocker: School student out with female friend shot in Amar Colony, bullet stuck in brain