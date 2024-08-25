Delhi: 10-year-old boy spotted with pistol at school, police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

A pistol has been recovered from a ten-year-old boy at a school in Delhi's Najafgarh area, the officials said on Sunday. The boy had gone to school with the pistol in his bag yesterday, after which the school administration informed the police about the matter, he added.

The pistol is licensed in the name of his father who died a few months ago. The process of cancelling the license of the pistol has begun and the matter is being investigated, the officials said.

Shots fired outside two shops in Delhi

In another development, motorcycle-borne gunmen fired shots outside a sweet shop and a jewellery store in two separate incidents in Delhi. Police suspect the incidents were related to extortion. No one was injured in the shootings that occurred in a span of 24 hours, officials said.

The first incident took place outside Singla Sweet Shop West Delhi Tilak Nagar at 11 pm on Friday, they said.

Some customers were present along with the workers in the sweet shop. According to the initial probe, two people came on a motorcycle and fired shots at the shop's front glass before fleeing the scene, a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of law and an investigation has begun, the officer said.

According to the officer, the sweet shop owner had complained about an extortion call by a gangster, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, two weeks ago. The caller had demanded Rs crore 2 from the owner.

The second incident took place at a jewellery store located in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Saturday evening. According to another police officer, two shooters came on a motorcycle and opened fire in the air outside the shop.

The accused threw a slip of paper in which they demanded Rs 1 crore extortion money from the jeweller.

The gunmen identified themselves as member of the Bambiha Gang, sources said. The officer said a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

(With agencies inputs)

