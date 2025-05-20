DDA to launch new housing scheme 'Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025' with 7,500 units in Narela, Loknayakpuram The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch a new housing scheme, ‘Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025’, within a week, offering 7,500 flats in Narela, Loknayakpuram, and Siraspur across EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG categories. Bookings open on May 27.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch a new housing scheme titled 'Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025' within a week, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena announced on Tuesday. This will be DDA’s third housing scheme this year, following 'Sabka Ghar Awaas Yojana' and 'Shramik Awaas Yojana'.

Flats across categories and locations

The upcoming scheme will offer a total of 7,500 flats located in Loknayakpuram, Siraspur, and Narela, covering all categories—EWS (Economically Weaker Section), LIG (Lower Income Group), MIG (Middle Income Group), and HIG (High Income Group).

HIG flats: 226 units in Narela MIG flats: 482 units in Narela and Loknayakpuram EWS and LIG flats: 7,018 units across locations

Discounts and pricing

The scheme includes special discounts:

25% discount on LIG flats

15% discount on EWS and HIG flats in Narela and Loknayakpuram

Post-discount prices:

HIG flats: Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 1.4 crore MIG flats: Rs 86 lakh to Rs 1 crore LIG flats: Rs 17 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (location-based) EWS flats: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 27 lakh

Eligibility and services

The scheme is open to all Indian citizens aged 18 years or above on a first-come, first-serve basis. A dedicated chatbot service has also been launched to assist applicants.

Record surplus driven by strong sales

According to the DDA, it posted a surplus of Rs 1,371 crore at the end of the 2024–25 financial year—the highest in over a decade—attributed largely to record-breaking sales of housing units across categories and locations.

(With PTI inputs)