DDA ‘Sasta Ghar’ scheme: Special camps begin for beneficiaries, check eligibility, location

Special camps are being set up in Delhi for beneficiaries to avail the ‘Sasta Ghar’ scheme of DDA, following the directions of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. The camps started to function on Saturday and the concerned departments have been asked to submit a report of the outreach programmes through the Chief Secretary within 15 days for LG's perusal.

The Lt. Governor's Secretariat has written to the Chief Secretary to get special camps organized by concerned departments to make it convenient for beneficiaries to avail of the recently announced DDA Housing Scheme through which certain sections will be able to buy the flats at a discount of 25 per cent.

Check who will all will be eligible

Among those eligible, priority will be given to workers, labourers, Jhuggi dwellers and those living in rental accommodations. The Rajya Sainik Board will conduct special outreach programs amongst vir nari, ex-servicemen and gallantry or Arjun Awardees who can also avail these houses.

Apart from this construction, other workers, street vendors, auto and taxi drivers, women and members from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are eligible to get 25 per cent discount on Houses.

Where are the special camps set up?

The special camps are being launched by Delhi Building and Other Construction Welfare Boards at construction sites of DMRC, NCRTC, CPWD, NHAI, and other locations in a decentralised manner for beneficiaries to avail this scheme and also for rolling out other schemes of the Board.

The Transport Department will organize awareness campaigns and hold special camps at ARU/VIU Burari for auto and taxi drivers to avail of this scheme.

The Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation will facilitate loans to applicants belonging to the SC/ST category and the WCD, Social Welfare, SC/ST Department will hold special camps for street vendors, women, persons from the SC/ST category and Divyangjans.

Location of the DDA houses

A discount of 25 per cent shall be offered on the disposal price of flats from the price offered in DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 for around 700 EWS flats in Pockets 3,4,5 & 6 of Sector G2 of Narela, for the construction workers registered with the Board as on December 31, 2024.

According to a Delhi Raj Niwas communication issued on January 2, a discount of 25 per cent shall be offered in the EWS and LlG Flats at Loknayakpuram, Siraspur and Narela to the auto-rickshaw drivers and taxi drivers who are permit holders from the Transport Department, GNCTD and have vehicles registered in their names as on December 31, 2024. This shall also be applicable to street vendors enrolled in the PM Svanidhi Scheme.

