Dalit woman abducted, gangraped and forced into marriage after conversion in Delhi; NCW seeks report

New Delhi:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday condemned the incident involving the alleged gangrape and forced conversation of a Dalit woman in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, seeking "stringent and time-bound" action from the police.

Taking cognisance in the matter, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also wrote a letter to Delhi Police and asked it to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR) within seven days. It further directed the police to take stern action against all the four accused and ensure the safety of the victim.

In its statement, the NCW said allegations involve gangrape, caste-based violence, and forced religious coercion, which it called "extremely grave in nature". It said the case must be investigated with "utmost sensitivity, objectivity, and urgency".

"The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the incident and stated that crimes against women involving sexual violence, coercion, and intimidation are unacceptable and must invite the strictest action under law," the statement read.

What this case is all about?

The case surfaced earlier this month after the Delhi Police found out about the 23-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped and forced to covert in Jamia Nagar. In its statement on Thursday, the police said the victim was befriended by the accused via social media using a fake identity.

On May 14, the victim approached the police revealed everything after which four of the six accused, including a woman, were arrested. The woman said she was continuously sexually assaulted between 2021 and 2025.

Currently, investigation is underway, and the police have registered a first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have also procured a transit remand of the main accused, and he will be brought to Delhi for investigation. Teams will also take the accused to the crime spot to understand the sequence of the events," the police was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

ALSO READ - Woman alleges gangrape by two men in private bus in Delhi, police arrest both accused