Cylinder explodes outside Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station, dramatic video emerges

New Delhi:

A dramatic incident unfolded outside Delhi's Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station when a gas cylinder exploded at a food cart, sending up a sudden plume of smoke and causing panic in the area. The blast was captured on video by a woman travelling in a nearby car.

The footage shows a loud bang followed by chaos, as people rushed to safety. Fortunately, no casualties or serious injuries have been reported so far.

Delhi Police and fire department teams quickly arrived at the scene, ensuring the area was secured and further risks were mitigated.