Cylinder explodes outside Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station, dramatic video emerges

The footage shows a loud bang followed by chaos, as people rushed to safety. Fortunately, no casualties or serious injuries have been reported so far.

Visuals from the spot
Reported ByKumar Sonu  Edited ByArushi Jaiswal  
New Delhi:

A dramatic incident unfolded outside Delhi's Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station when a gas cylinder exploded at a food cart, sending up a sudden plume of smoke and causing panic in the area. The blast was captured on video by a woman travelling in a nearby car.

Watch video here

Delhi Police and fire department teams quickly arrived at the scene, ensuring the area was secured and further risks were mitigated.

