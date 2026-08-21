Delhi LG orders departments to fast-track pending reforms, says citizen convenience must be priority

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Sardar TS Sandhu on Friday reviewed the progress and status of Deregulation & Compliance Reduction exercise being undertaken in Delhi, aimed at achieving "Ease of Doing Business" and "Ease of Living", as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Secretary, GNCTD, MCD Commissioner, VC (DDA), Principal Secretary (Education), Secretary (Urban Development), Secretary (Tourism), Secretary (Health) and other senior officers of the concerned departments were present. The exercise is being spearheaded by the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, through a Task Force and a Deregulation Cell set up under the Cabinet Secretary. This review follows the last such meeting held on July 29, 2026.

At the outset, the LG made it clear that the exercise was now at a stage where the impact of delays affected Delhi residents directly and the pending reforms must be implemented on priority by the end of this month. He told the officers that the measure of the exercise would not be the number of Priority Areas marked closed on a portal, but whether a shopkeeper, a small manufacturer, a school or a patient in Delhi actually encounters fewer forms, fewer visits and faster approvals. He directed that no reform be allowed to settle into routine correspondence between departments, and that each pending item be notified at the earliest.



The unveiling of the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 yesterday was noted as the development that now effected the implementation of all remaining Priority Areas of Phase-I. Of the 23 Priority Areas under Phase-I, 13 stand implemented and 04 have been agreed as not applicable following the enactment of the new Labour Codes. The remaining 06 - covering flexible zoning norms, minimum road width for industries in rural areas, building regulations for industrial and commercial plots, the role of empanelled third parties in building approvals, and third-party inspections for low and medium-risk buildings - stand substantially addressed through the new Master Plan. The TOD Policy and its regulations, notified on 06.04.2026, are already under implementation.

The Urban Development Department is to issue the notification for urbanisation of the 48 remaining villages, after which no rural area will remain in Delhi, while DDA's proposed amendments to the Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2016, await final notification and will be notified soon. On Phase-II, the position as on 20.08.2026 was placed before the meeting. Seven Priority Areas stand implemented, including removal of dual trade licences by MCD, perpetual registration for shops and commercial establishments, and electricity connections up to 200 KW without inspection. Two more - simplified registration for medical practitioners and reduction of turnaround time on the Single Window System - have been recommended as implemented by the Task Force. Eighteen are in advanced stages of getting implemented and two of them will stand implemented once the notification for urbanisation of rural villages is done and the PM-UDAY Scheme gains speed. The other two reforms related to the education sector were also in advanced stages of getting implemented.

It was informed that the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, has been redrafted as per the directions received from the Cabinet, and will be put up to the Cabinet for its approval at the earliest. The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, introducing the right to appeal, has been approved by the Cabinet and passed by the Legislative Assembly, with the final notification under process. The Tourism Department has notified the repeal of the Bed and Breakfast Establishments Act, 2007, with a new BnB Policy in its final stages. DGHS has been appointed the Single Nodal Agency for healthcare-related licences, and licences concerning weights & measures will now be granted on self-declaration.

Directing that timelines be treated as binding from here on, the LG asked every department to report the specific timeline by which its pending Priority Areas would stand notified. He said the government's commitment to a Viksit Dilli would be judged on the ground - in shorter queues, quicker clearances and a system the citizen does not have to chase.

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