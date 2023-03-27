Conspiracy to stop free electricity: Delhi Power Minister Atishi's big allegation against L-G VK Saxena

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Politics on 'free electricity in Delhi

It seems that the latest flashpoint between Kejriwal government and Delhi L-G VK Saxena is going to be Kejriwal's pet project 'free power' as AAP made a sensational allegation agianst Saxena claiming he is conspiring to stop the project on Monday.

Auditing order by Kejriwal govt

Delhi Power Minister Atishi said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms to ascertain if there are any discrepancies.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit and directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days.

Conspiracy by L-G: Atishi

"A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government. Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister...It shows that something is amiss," Atishi claimed.

"Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the L-G is colluding with the discoms," she alleged.

An immediate reaction from the L-G office was not available. Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to ascertain how this money was being used and if there were any discrepancies.

"Conspiracy to stop the free electricity of Delhiites! It came to know from media that L-G asked Delhi Govt to take some notice on electricity subsidy but till date the file did not reach us. Earlier, L-G removed Govt experts in DISCOM. Is there any collusion with L-G and electricity companies?" AAP tweeted quoting Atishi.

(With PTI input)

Also read-After Kejriwal, Mamata backs Congress: New Opposition front taking shape ahead of 2024 poll battle?