Chunav Manch: 'Visionless' BJP doesn't have a CM face, Kejriwal will become CM, says Atishi

Chunav Manch: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi emphasised that the people of the national capital will choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) again as they understand that her party has only worked for them and not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking exclusively with India TV, Atishi said that there is a clear difference in the visions of AAP and BJP that people understand.

"Our job has been to deliver, but BJP's job has only been to criticise Arvind Kejriwal. Who is calling us the AAP-da... BJP? This is that party that doesn't have a CM face; it is visionless" she said.

On Arvind Kejriwal

Atishi alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was being pushed towards a "slow death" inside Tihar jail by denying him insulin and consultations with his doctor. Kejriwal, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been asking for insulin and a video conference with his family doctor, but his requests are being denied by the jail administration, the AAP had claimed. "We are talking about that man who very happily gave up the CM chair. It doesn't matter who sits on the CM chair. Arvind Kejriwal is loved by one and all in Delhi," said Atishi.

On Ramesh Bidhuri

"I have filed a complaint against him. He speaks on his party line. He himself is isolated in his own party," she said. The Chief Minister, in her complaint to the Election Commission (EC), alleged that police were saving Bidhuri and his nephew, who indulged in hooliganism, and demanded the transfer of local police officers at Govindpuri Police Station. BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday courted yet another controversy, targeting this time Delhi Chief Minister Atishi over her surname. The AAP, in a statement, said Bidhuri's "abusive remarks" against a female Chief Minister exposed the BJP's "anti-women" mindset. "If he behaves this way now, imagine the treatment ordinary women would face if he mistakenly becomes an MLA," Atishi said.

Speaking on Home Minister Amit Shah's challenge for Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna River, Atishi said she would challenge him to take a dip in Mathura. PM Modi should take a dip in the Ganga in his constituency—Varanasi, she added.

The central government gave financial support of lakhs of crores to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, but it did not give anything significant to Delhi, she added. All that they gave to Delhi was just three colleges, and why is Delhi facing such discrimination, the Chief Minister asked.

Speaking on Congress, she claimed that the 'Grand Old Party' is not in the race as Mallikarjun Kharge's party drew nil in the last two elections.

On the question of which BJP leader is best in her point of view, Atishi said she likes Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, as his ministry is doing remarkable work.