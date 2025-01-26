Chunav Manch: 'Imitation best form of flattery,' Raghav Chadha on BJP's financial support to women

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raghav Chadha at Chunav Manch

Chunav Manch: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, attended India TV's Chunav Manch and spoke about various issues related to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He said AAP is the only party that seeks votes on work it does. He said that it is very unfortunate that in India elections take place on petty politics while developed countries deliberate on larger issues like climate change and education.

He added that AAP is trying to change it because when it works in the education sector, it does not look for the next election but the next generation. On 'revadi' culture, Chadha said the Constitution states India is a welfare state, and so it's the duty of every government to work for people's welfare. The government has to work to fulfil the basic requirements of the people. Chadha highlighted similar welfare schemes in the US, Germany, and other developed countries.

Chadha said that when added, 50 out of the Rs 100 that people earn, goes to the government. "It means that for six months you work for the government but get nothing," Chadha said.

The Rajya Sabha MP mentioned the Centre's welfare schemes, like free ration to 80 crore and subsidies on fertilisers. He said that the governments are obliged to put money into common people's pockets. To do it, either the cost of necessities like power and water must be reduced or their needs must be fulfilled.

On being asked that the BJP has promised Rs 2,500 to women and the AAP has promised Rs 2,100, Chadha said, "Imitation is the best form of flattery', adding that the BJP is following the AAP.

On the question of race to become a big Hindu between AAP and BJP, Chadha said that it must not be seen through the religious lens but an economic lens. He added that financial assistance needs to be provided to some people. The beneficiaries of 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' are doing religious work without expecting anything, so there is nothing wrong in providing them with financial assistance.

Regarding the slugfest between AAP and Congress, Chadha was asked about the AAP's X post, which labelled Rahul Gandhi as dishonest. He said that he hadn't seen the post. He further said that the INDIA bloc was formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chadha was also asked about his personal life, on which he said that he preferred life as married because Parineeti brought some positive change in his life. On Mahakumbh, he said that he wants to visit there as it holds immense significance. He said that it's a once-in-a-lifetime event, so he would visit the Kumbh Mela. On being asked about the best politician in the BJP, Chadha named Atal Bihari Vajpayee.