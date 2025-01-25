Chunav Manch: Kejriwal should get gold medal for making false claims, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardeep Singh Puri

Chunav Manch: Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday attended India TV's Chunav Manch. Attacking former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Puri said the AAP national convenor should be given a gold medal for making false claims. He promised to clean the Yamuna River, saying if he failed to clean he would not ask people to vote but see, he again came forward and made the same promises, the BJP leader said.

There is a scale to measure earthquakes, if there is a scale to measure a corrupt leader, Kejriwal will top, he added. Earlier, he used to say he would not take security and now he is crying for it, the Union Minister said.

Kejriwal promised to build 500 schools in the national capital, now he is saying his government built classrooms, Puri said.

His credibility is reduced to zero and his body language displays it, he added.

Speaking on 'sheesh mahal row', Puri said Kejriwal keeps saying 'LG saheb hume kaam nahi karane denten hain' (The LG does not allow (him) to work), but when it comes to building his sheesh mahal, he got approval in a day.

Speaking on Kejriwal's claim that if BJP comes to power, it will end public welfare schemes brought by the AAP government, the Union Minister said his top party leaders clarified that these programmes will continue.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, in the rest of India, people get Rs 5 lakh for treatment, but we will provide Rs 10 lakh in Delhi," he added.

Puri said he had a cordial relationship with Kejriwal on several development projects but then CM was not so cooperative.

On metro projects and the RRTS (Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System) got delayed due to his lack of interest, the BJP leader said. Kejriwal started releasing the state's share after the intervention of the Supreme Court, he recalled.

On the unauthorised colony issue, he said Kejriwal was not cooperating with the Centre, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Central law is required then only the project will be successful.

Also read: Chunav Manch: 'Visionless' BJP doesn't have a CM face, Kejriwal will become CM, says Atishi