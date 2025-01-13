Chunav Flashback: The evolution of Badarpur assembly seat - From BJP stronghold to AAP’s challenge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Badarpur Assembly seat, a historical BJP stronghold, is set for a fierce contest in the upcoming Delhi elections, with AAP and BJP vying for control amidst shifting political dynamics.

As Delhi gears up for its next round of assembly elections, the Badarpur seat remains one of the most closely watched constituencies, with a rich political history that has shaped its significance in the capital’s electoral landscape. Historically considered a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the seat has witnessed dramatic shifts in voting patterns in recent years, especially during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Now, with the stage set for another fierce contest, let’s look back at the political journey of Badarpur and the high-stakes battle that lies ahead.

BJP’s stronghold faces new challenges

The Badarpur seat, located within the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, has long been a bastion for the BJP. The party has claimed victory in this constituency a remarkable nine times out of the 15 Lok Sabha elections held since the formation of the seat. This success has given the BJP a strong foothold in the area, often seeing high voter support and party loyalty.

However, the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections marked a turning point. BJP's veteran leader, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who had represented Badarpur for multiple terms, faced a tough challenge from AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji. The contest was so close that Bidhuri secured victory by just 3,719 votes, a narrow margin that raised eyebrows and cast doubt over the BJP’s continued dominance in the region. With 47.05% of the vote share, Bidhuri triumphed over Netaji, who received 45.11%. Meanwhile, former AAP leader Narayan Dutt Sharma, now contesting on a BSP ticket, finished a distant third with only 5.45% of the votes.

The changing political dynamics

Badarpur’s electoral history has been anything but predictable. The seat has witnessed multiple shifts in political allegiances over the years, with prominent figures like Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Ram Singh Netaji, and Narayan Dutt Sharma competing for power. In 1993, Bidhuri won the seat for the first time as a candidate of the Janata Dal, only to be overtaken by independent candidate Ram Singh Netaji in 1998. Bidhuri reclaimed the seat in 2003, this time under the Congress banner, marking a significant political shift.

The year 2008 saw Ram Singh Netaji claim victory again, but this time under the banner of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), signaling the rise of new political forces in the region. However, it was in 2013 that the BJP made its comeback, with Ramvir Singh Bidhuri once again winning the seat. The 2015 elections, however, marked a historic moment when AAP, led by Narayan Dutt Sharma, swept to victory, securing 55.48% of the vote share and decisively defeating BJP’s Bidhuri by a considerable margin.

The 2020 upset and road ahead

The 2020 elections once again brought Badarpur into the spotlight, as BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri narrowly reclaimed the seat, edging out AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji by just a handful of votes. Despite his victory, the close contest raised questions about the party's grip on the constituency. Now, in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the battle for Badarpur has become even more intense, with Narayan Dutt Sharma switching sides to contest as the BJP candidate, facing a familiar rival in AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji.

The political dynamics in Badarpur are evolving rapidly, with both parties fielding strong contenders who have built their political careers in the region. AAP, which made significant inroads in the area during the 2015 elections, will be hoping to capitalize on the growing discontent with the BJP’s performance. On the other hand, BJP is determined to retain its hold on the seat and is hoping that the return of Narayan Dutt Sharma will give it the advantage in the contest.

Badarpur: A key battleground in Delhi’s political landscape

Badarpur has always been a key battleground, with its voters often reflecting broader political trends in Delhi. As the city heads into its next round of elections, the outcome of Badarpur will be critical in shaping the political narrative for both AAP and BJP. Each party will be focusing on a range of local issues to secure the loyalty of the electorate, making this constituency a microcosm of the larger political landscape.

As the election date draws nearer, Badarpur’s voters will once again play a pivotal role in determining the political future of the region. With both BJP and AAP locked in a fierce battle for the seat, all eyes will be on this constituency as it could hold the key to understanding the broader political trends that will unfold in Delhi in the coming years.

The Badarpur Assembly seat, with its historical shifts and competitive battles, promises to be a highlight in the upcoming Delhi elections, and its outcome will be one to watch closely.