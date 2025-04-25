CHRIST Deemed to be University holds conference on sustainable business practices, check details The conference started with an introductory address by Dr Jeanne Poulose, Dean, CHRIST Deemed to be University, Delhi-NCR, setting the tone for an intellectually stimulating event.

New Delhi:

The School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Delhi-NCR, organised the ICSSR Sponsored 2nd International Conference on Sustainable Business Practices and Innovative Models-2025 in a hybrid format on April 23-24, 2025.

With the theme, the event brought together global experts, academics, and professionals to share insights on innovative practices for sustainability.

The conference started with an introductory address by Dr Jeanne Poulose, Dean, CHRIST Deemed to be University, Delhi-NCR, setting the tone for an intellectually stimulating event. The conference convenor, Dr Pankaj Dhaundiyal, shared exciting updates, revealing that the event had received approximately 600 submissions.

A one-day pre-conference workshop on Research Methods (Software-Aided) and an engaging panel discussion, held on April 22, 2025, enriched the conference experience.

Among the prominent keynote speakers who delivered thought-provoking sessions include Dr Hebatallah Adam, Prof Azhar Kazmi, Prof Timirkhan Alishev, Dr Rajiv Thakur, Dr SP Sharma, Sunil Goyal, Dr Vinaytosh Mishra, Punita Duhan, Abdella Hussen Mudessir.

On April 24, 2025, the panel discussion on "Innovative Business Models for Scalable Impact in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals" became a highlight of the conference. The panellists included Prof Salma Ahmed, AMU University, Aligarh, Deepak Malhotra, COO of GRAStech, Rajindra Chitoria, Certified Examiner for the Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award, Dr Rahul Agrawal, Data Scientist and CTO of FROYO Technologies (P) Ltd. The session was moderated by Dr Abhinav P Tripathi, fostering insightful conversations and collaborative ideas.

This year's conference exemplified CHRIST (Deemed to be University)'s commitment to fostering sustainable business practices and innovative models, in alignment with global goals for sustainable development.