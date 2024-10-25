Burger King killing: Delhi Police arrest Annu Dhankar who lured victim to murder spot

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI POLICE (X) Delhi Police arrest Annu Dhankar.

A team of Special Cell (Northern Range), led by Inspector Puran Pant, Ravi Tushir, Kulvir and Vikram under the supervision of Rahul Kumar Singh, ACP, Special Cell-NR Rohini has apprehended one female associate of Himanshu Bhau Gang namely Annu Dhankar r/o Rohtak, Haryana, (age-19 yrs.), involved in a sensational murder case at Burger King Restaurant of one Aman r/o Vill-Chochi, Jhajjar, Haryana, reported vide FIR No-355/2024, U/s 302/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act PS-Rajouri Garden, Delhi.

On 18/06/2024 at about 09:30 P.M., three person came on a bike at Burger King outlet/ restaurant at 1st floor, Najafgarh Road, Rajori Garden, Delhi. One person remained standing outside on the bike and the two boys went inside the Burger king and fired around 20/25 rounds on a person from close range, who died on the spot. He was later identified as Aman r/o Vill- Chochi, Jhajjar, Haryana (of rival gang). In this regard, a case has been registered vide FIR No. 355/2024, dated 19.06.2024, u/s 302/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act, PS-Rajouri Garden, Delhi. Later, Himanshu Bhau Gang took responsibility of eliminating the target.

Team, Development of Information & Operation

Seeing the gravity of the sensational murder case, in which one Aman r/o Vill-Chochi, Jhajjar, Haryana was killed in at Burger King outlet/restaurant, Rajouri Garden, Delhi, several units including special Cell swung into action to make efforts to identify and nab the criminals involved. One Bijender @ Golu r/o Ritoli, Rohtak, Haryana was arrested on 28.06.2024 by Special Cell, NR/Rohini, Delhi. With the arrest of Bijender @ Golu, identity of other accused persons involved was established as Ashish @ Lalu r/o Vill- Khariya, Distt. Hisar, Haryana, Vikas @ vickey r/o Vill-Ridhana, Distt. Jhajjar, Haryana & Annu Dhankar r/o Rohtak, Haryana.

During investigation, role of Anu Dhankar emerged as a prime accused, who allured the target Aman r/o Vill-Chochi, Jhajjar, Haryana through social Media to be friend with her. On the day of incident she called Aman to meet her at Burger King Restaurant, Rajouri Garden, Delhi & passed on this information to Himanshu @ Bhau & Sahil Ritolia. On her information, Ashih @ Lalu, Vikas @ Vicki & Bijender @ Golu were sent to Burger King Restaurant to eliminate the targeted Aman by Himanshu @ Bhau & Sahil Ritolia. As targeted Aman reached at Burger King Restaurant, Rajouri Garden to meet Anu Dhankar, he was eliminated by indiscriminate firing. Anu Dhankar was last seen at Katra Railway Station on 19.06.2024 and since then her movements were not traceable. Other two accused namely Ashih @ Lalu & Vikas @ Vicki had died in a police encounter in Sonipat area on 12.07.2024. However, Anu Dhankar remained un-traceable. The team has put every effort to track her movements through all possible sources.

Finally on 24.10.2024, the team had received some specific input in respect of movements of Anu Dhankar near International Indo-Nepal boarder at Lakimpur Kheri, UP. The dedicated team immediately rushed for Lakimpur Kheri, UP, when she was traced & arrested and being brought to Delhi for further proceedings.

Profile and Interrogation of accused person-

1. Annu Dhankar r/o Shiwaji Colony, Rohtak, Haryana, (age-19 yrs)

Anu Dhankar's name first emerged in criminal activity in a firing incident at famous Maturam Halwai Shop, Gohana, Sonipat, Haryana on 21.01.2024. After that, she disappeared from Rohtak and shifted to Delhi.

On interrogation of accused Anu Dhankar, it revealed that she has a friendship with Himanshu @ Bhau and Sahil Ritolia, they promised her to arrange Visa & other documents for immigration to USA at their expenses and she will lead a lavish life in USA. As asked by Himanshu @ Bhau, initially she involved herself in Matu Ram Halwai extortion case with other gang members and as her name cropped in the incident of indiscriminate firing at Matu Ram Halwai Shop, Gohana, Sonipat, Haryana. Further, under the instructions of Bhau, she allured the targeted Aman r/o Vill-Chochi, Jhajjar, Haryana through social Media to be friend with her. On the day of incident, she called Aman to meet her at Burger King Restaurant, Rajouri Garden, Delhi & passed on this information to Himanshu @ Bhau & Sahil Ritolia. On her information, Ashih @ Lalu, Vikas @ Vicki & Bijender @ Golu were sent to Burger King Restaurant to eliminate the targeted Aman by Himanshu @ Bhau & Sahil Ritolia. As targeted Aman reached at Burger King Restaurant, Rajouri Garden to meet Anu Dhankar, he was eliminated by indiscriminate firing and Anu Dhankar escaped during firing.

After this murder, she went back to Mukherji Nagar PG & collected her belongings. Then, from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, she went to Chandigarh by a bus and further reached Katra via Amritsar. While, she was in a guest house in Katra, Himanshu @ Bhau asked her to vacate the guest house immediately. On this, she reached Janlandhar by train & further went to Haridwar by bus via Chandigarh. She stayed at Haridwar for 3-4 days and then went to Kota by bus and stayed there in a PG at Talwandi, Kota, Rajasthan for 4 months. During this period, she was in contact with Bhau & Sahil, they used to send her money online through a shop vendor/money exchanger. On 22.10.2024, she was told by Bhau that now the matter has cooled down and instructed her to vacate the PG. He further told her that she can come USA through Dubai via Nepal. Accordingly, she left PG and reached Lakhimpur, UP via Lucknow, Where she was waiting for crossing the border on appropriate time on the instructions of Bhau. Meanwhile, a team of Special Cell reached there and she was apprehended at Lakhimpur, UP, while crossing the Indo-Nepal border.

Wanted in:-

1. Case FIR No. 355/2024, u/s 302/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act, PS- Rajouri Garden, Delhi.

2. Case FIR No. 23/2024, u/s 307/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act, PS- Gohan City, Sonipat, Haryana.