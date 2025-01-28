Burari building collapse update: 7-year-old dies, 12 rescued so far as rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police at the site of the building collapse in Burari area of New Delhi.

Burari building collapse: A seven-year-old girl was dead after a newly constructed four-storey building collapsed on Monday evening in north Delhi's Burari. As per officials, 12 people have been rescued so far but more are feared trapped. The collapse has left at least a dozen people injured, out of which five have been transferred to the trauma unit due to the severity of their injuries, officials said. The victims include adults and children, they added.

List of injured people:

Sanjay (28) Krishna (30) Gyan (27) Rajni (26) Simran (10) Khushi (8) Lallu (40) Savita (32) Sonia (16) Priyanka (14) Akanksha (6) Ajay (5)

Rescue operation underway

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari on Monday. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm. The rescue operation, which is still underway, involved the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

