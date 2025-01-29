Burari building collapse: Five dead, 21 people evacuated so far, rescue operation still underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Burari building collapse

Burari building collapse: Delhi Police on Wednesday stated that so far 21 people have been evacuated out of which 5 have died and the rescue operation is still underway. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi, Raja Banthia, 12 individuals have been rescued alive, and their treatment is underway. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) set to investigate the incident further.

In a conversation with ANI, DCP Banthia said, " The building collapsed yesterday evening, a total of 12 people were rescued alive and their treatment is underway, 3 bodies have also been taken out...so many agencies are involved in the rescue operation...the rescue operation will continue tonight as well...only MCD will be able to say about the reason for the building collapse...".

The rescue operations are being carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari on Monday. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi assured people that all possible help will be extended to the affected people, and ordered the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations for the people feared trapped.

The CM posted on X, "This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people."

(With inputs from ANI)