Building collapses in Delhi's Burari, several feared trapped, Kejriwal reacts | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A pile of debris seen at the building collapse spot.

A building collapsed in Delhi's Burari area on Monday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) department said. As per DFS, several people have been feared trapped inside the house near Oscar Public School in Burari's Kaushik enclave.

A total of nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the building collapse is yet to be ascertained. Visuals from the collapse site showed huge piles of rubble and debris scattered around the area. Many ambulances also reached the spot.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his sorrow surrounding the incident and wrote in a post on X, "This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha ji, has been instructed to immediately go there with party workers and help the administration in relief and rescue work. Also help the local people in every possible way."

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha said that he along with several other AAP workers reached the spot on the orders of Kejriwal. He said that so far eight people have been rescued and taken to the Burari Hospital.

"On the orders of Arvind Kejriwal, I along with party workers immediately reached the spot and started helping the administration in relief and rescue work. Our senior worker Dhamu ji and workers have so far rescued 8 people and taken them to Burari Hospital," Jha said in a post on X.

"Every possible help is being provided to the local people, in this difficult time we all are trying to support the affected people," he added. In the video, shared by Jha, the rescue officials are seen pulling people out of the debris.