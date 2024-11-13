Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, 7 fire tenders rush to spot

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Vikas Nagar area near Uttam Nagar in the antional capital. As per preliminary reports, 7 fire tenders reached the spot. Currently, operation is underway to douse the fire, said the Delhi Fire Service.

At 7:50 pm, the fire department was informed about the fire and soon after receiving the information, the fire team reached the spot and started the operations. No injuries were reported so far.

Earlier this month, another similar kind of fire broke out in a fire in factory located in outer Delhi's Alipur area, an official said.

A call regarding the fire at the factory in the Firni area of Alipur was received around 4 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. No one was injured in the blaze and finally the fire was brought under control, he said.