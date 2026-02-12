17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi's Bawana; seven, including four juveniles, held The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. His medical reports revealed multiple stab injuries on his chest and other parts of his body.

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in outer north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday. Seven people, including four juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the incident. Police said they received information about a stabbing at around 9.36 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Salim, a resident of JJ Colony, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Medical examination revealed multiple stab injuries on his chest and other parts of the body.

Attacked over previous dispute

According to the complainant, Salim was intercepted by the accused around 8.30 pm and allegedly attacked over a previous dispute. While some of the assailants allegedly beat him with fists and kicks, others stabbed him with knives, police said.

A case has been registered at the Narela Industrial Area Police Station. Preliminary investigation indicated prior enmity between the victim and the accused. "A team checked CCTV footage, probed technical surveillance inputs and local intelligence, leading to apprehension of seven suspects, including four juveniles," the officer said.

Murder weapon recovered

The arrested accused have been identified as Salin (21), Sahil (20), and Fahad (18), all residents of JJ Colony. Four others, all minors aged between 16 and 17, have also been apprehended. Police said one of the juveniles was previously involved in an attempt-to-murder case.

Four knives allegedly used in the crime have been recovered at the instance of the accused.

The police said the role of one Mohammad Farukh is under scrutiny for suspected conspiracy and abetment.

