22-year-old delivery agent stabbed to death in Delhi; three minors held Preliminary examination revealed that the victim had sustained multiple stab injuries to the neck and chest. After the crime, a team inspected the scene and analysed CCTV footage from the area and nearby approach roads.

New Delhi:

A 22-year-old delivery agent was stabbed to death by three minors in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Monday following an altercation, police said. The juveniles have been apprehended. The deceased has been identified as Arun Raj, a resident of Patparganj.

Man was stabbed in the neck and chest

The incident took place around 8.15 pm on the night of February 2 in the Acharya Niketan area of ​​Pandav Nagar, when the accused minors arrived on a motorcycle and, after a brief altercation, attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the spot, police said.

When police reached the spot following a PCR call, they found Raj lying injured at the spot and took him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased had multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest.

All 3 accused are minors

After the crime, a team inspected the scene and analysed CCTV footage from the area and nearby approach roads.

Multiple teams were formed, and raids were conducted at suspected locations, following which the accused juveniles were apprehended. "The investigation revealed that all three accused are minors. One minor was apprehended first, and later the other two were also taken into custody. All three are being interrogated. Efforts are being made to determine the motive for the murder," the police said.

The police said that further action is being taken in the case.

Also Read: Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's Seelampur area

Also Read: Delhi shocker: 32-year-old man gunned down in Shastri Park's Buland Masjid area