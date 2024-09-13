BJP demands Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, says ‘Jail Wala CM' is now 'Bail Wala CM'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP's Gaurav Bhatia on Kejriwal's Bail: "From Jail Wala CM to Bail Wala CM, Kejriwal Must Resign!

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its demands for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to step down after the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in the excise policy case. BJP leaders have condemned Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption and challenging his moral integrity, labeling him as a 'jail wala' CM now turned into a 'bail wala' CM.

BJP Criticism and Demands

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, while addressing a press conference, reacted sharply to the Supreme Court's decision, stating, "The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to 'kattar beimaan' AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal once again... He has got conditional bail... The 'jail wala' CM is now a 'bail wala' CM... The most important is that Arvind Kejriwal CM should resign as per the voice of the people of Delhi... But he will not do that because he does not have even a drop of morality... He used to say that a politician should resign even if there is an allegation. And now he is out on bail, he was in jail for 6 months, but he is not resigning... Bhrashtrachaar yukt, CM abhiyukt... Now, he is in the category of an accused." Bhatia further emphasized that Kejriwal should resign immediately, arguing that the Chief Minister’s continued position undermines the fight against corruption.

"His argument in the court was that his arrest is illegal. The SC has said today that the appellant's arrest does not suffer from any illegality... The arrest was constitutional... The Supreme Court busted the propaganda of the Aam Aadmi Party... Arvind Kejriwal never got relief from any court and no charges have been quashed... He has not been discharged... There is no question of acquittal because the trial will continue... The AAP has to answer why Arvind Kejriwal is not resigning... The BJP has zero tolerance against corruption... The corrupt Arvind Kejriwal will bow down one day and the people will take the resignation from him," added Bhatia.

In a similarly critical tone, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva urged Kejriwal to step down, stating, "We urge that if he has any morality left, he should resign immediately...Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP have no moral character. They are far away from the true sense of 'Satyameva Jayate'...Supreme Court too says that the arrest was legal. Despite that if you say 'Satyameva Jayate' - aisa 'Satyameva' aapko Mubarak."

Sachdeva further added, "Bail has been granted to Arvind Kejriwal today. I would like to say that AAP has become 'jamanati club' and Arvind Kejriwal is welcome there. Supreme Court has made very serious observations, it said that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was legal and if it was legal then the court is satisfied with the facts and evidence into excise policy scam that were presented by investigation agencies before the court. Bail does not mean acquittal, it is a court procedure and everyone gets bail - the biggest example being Lalu Yadav...Arvind Kejriwal too is not an exception. Things are before the court, I think the day he is convicted, Kejriwal and his aides will be punished...We urge that if he has any morality left, he should resign immediately...Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP have no moral character. They are far away from the true sense of 'Satyameva Jayate'. They loot and deceive the people of Delhi. Supreme Court too says that the arrest was legal." He also drew a parallel to other political figures, noting that bail does not imply innocence and that the real test will come with the court's final judgment.

The BJP’s rhetoric underscores the party’s broader strategy to discredit Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the lead-up to upcoming elections. The party's leaders are seizing upon the Supreme Court’s ruling to bolster their stance against Kejriwal, demanding accountability and transparency from the Delhi Chief Minister.