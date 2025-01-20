Bijwasan Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bijwasan Assembly Election 2025

Bijwasan Assembly Election 2025: The Bijwasan Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It was established in 2008 following the delimitation process. Bijwasan is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Bhupinder Singh Joon won the Bijwasan constituency in 2020. In 2015, AAP candidate Devinder Kumar Sehrawat registered a win in the Bijwasan constituency. In 2013, Sat Prakash Rana from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered his victory from the seat.

Bijwasan Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,01,251 voters in the Bijwasan constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,10,769 voters were male and 90,414 were female. 688 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bijwasan in 2020 was 378 (336 were men and 42 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bijwasan constituency was 1,86,529. Out of this, 1,04,979 voters were male and 81,534 were female. There were 708 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bijwasan in 2015 was 47 (34 were men and 13 were women).

Bijwasan Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Bijwasan constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Bijwasan Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Bijwasan will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Bijwasan Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Newly-inducted Kailash Gahlot will contest as a BJP candidate from the Bijwasan seat. The former Delhi minister Gahlot had quit the AAP and joined the BJP in November 2024. AAP gave a ticket to Surender Bharadwaj for the Bijwasan constituency. Dharmpal Chandela will contest polls from the Bijwasan seat on a Congress ticket.

Bijwasan Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Bhupinder Singh Joon won the Bijwasan seat. He was polled 57,271 votes with a vote share of 45.83%. Joon defeated BJP candidate Sat Prakash Rana, who got 56,518 votes with a vote share of 45.22%.

INC candidate Parveen Rana stood third with 5,937 votes (4.75%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,24,972 and AAP candidate Lokender Kapashera was in the fourth position with 2,544 votes (2.04%).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Col Devinder Sehrawat won the seat. He was polled 65,006 votes with a vote share of 54.99%. BJP candidate Sat Prakash Rana got 45,470 (38.46%) and was the runner-up. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,18,218.

Congress candidate Vijay Singh Lochav came in third with 5, 258 votes (4.45%), and IND candidate Imtiaz was in the fourth position with 926 votes (0.78%).

Bijwasan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP)

2015- Devinder Kumar Sehrawat (AAP)

2013- Sat Prakash Rana (BJP)

2008- Sat Prakash Rana (BJP)

Bijwasan Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections was 1,24,972 or 61.98% in the Bijwasan Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,18,218 or 63.38%.