Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's aide, gets bail from Supreme Court in Swati Maliwal assault case

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2) granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case. Kumar is lodged in the Tihar Jail for around 100 days. Kejriwal's aide was arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13 this year. He was held by the Delhi Police on May 18.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the chief minister's office.

The top court also restrained Kumar from entering the chief minister's residence till all witnesses have been examined.

Kumar had approached the top court after his bail plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court earlier. The High Court had said that the arrest of Bibhav Kumar in a case concerning alleged assault on Maliwal was necessary and police strictly followed the law while doing so. While denying him bail, the high court had said that the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground was made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, the high court had said.

The Supreme Court on August 1 had come down heavily on Bibhav Kumar and asked “Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM’s residence?" The bench said, "He (Bibhav Kumar) acted as if some 'goon' had entered the official residence of CM." "We are shocked? Is this a way to deal with a young lady? He (Bibhav Kumar) assaulted her even after she told about her physical conditions," it had said in its scathing remarks.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.