Badli Assembly Election 2025 Results LIVE: Can AAP's Ajesh Yadav clinch third straight win? IND takes lead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Badli Assembly Election 2025 Results today, February 8.

Badli Assembly Election 2025 Results Live: Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections is over, and the fate of all candidates in Badli is sealed in the EVM. According to Voter turnout, 63.03 per cent of voting was recorded in the Badli constituency. Vote counting has started, and the fate of all candidates will be revealed after a few hours. Badli is a general seat in Delhi. The main parties in the constituency are AAP and BJP.

Badli Assembly Election 2025 Results: Key candidates

AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav is contesting against BJP's Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy. The list of the other candidates is given in the table below.

Candidates Party Ravinder Kumar BSP Devender Yadav INC Jai Pal IND Ajesh Yadav AAP Parmod Kumar SUCI(C) Devender Kumar Yadav IND Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy BJP Mulayam Singh NCP Arun Kumar IND Rajender Aam Janmat Party Gopal Kumar Sinha Bharatiya Sampuran Krantikari Party R. C. Sharma Sarvodaya Prabhat Party

LIVE updates:

7.30 am: Vote counting is to begin at 8 am.

8:00 AM Voting begins.

8.21 AM: As per early trends, IND's Devendra Kumar is leading.

What happened in 2015 and 2020?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP MLA Ajesh Yadav won the Badli seat with a huge margin of 29,094 votes. He was polled 69,427 votes with a vote share of 49.65%. He defeated BJP's Vijay Kumar Bhagat, who got 40,333 votes (28.84%). Congress candidate Devender Yadav stood third with 27,483 votes (19.65%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,39,843 (63.58%).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections also, AAP's Ajesh Yadav won the Badli Jat seat with a margin 35,376 (24.98%). He was polled 72,795 votes with a vote share of 51.14%. He defeated Congress candidate Devender Yadav, who got 37,419 votes (26.29%). BJP candidate Rajesh Yadav stood third with 28,238 votes (19.84%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,42,350 (63.76%).