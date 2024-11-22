'Atishi thousand times better...': When Delhi LG VK Saxena stumped Delhi CM with surprise praise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atishi with VK Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday praised Delhi Chief Minister Atishi while also taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. LG Saxena appreciated that the Chief Minister of Delhi is a woman, but also added that Atishi is a "thousand times better than her predecessor."

"I am very happy that the Chief Minister of Delhi is a woman. I can say with confidence that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor...," he said while addressing at the 7th Convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).

Notably, Kejriwal during his tenue as Chief Minister, was constantly at odds with LG Saxena, and the two made strong remarks against each other. The Delhi LG took to social media platform X, to inform about the event. He said that this convocation marks a celebration of progress and the vital role women play in shaping a technologically advanced and equitable future.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. After coming out, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post, and said he won't take the position, till the public gives him the "certificate of honesty" by making AAP victorious again in the assembly elections next year. Party leader and minister Atishi succeeded him as the Chief Minister.