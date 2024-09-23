Atishi to take charge as Delhi Chief Minister today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who was sworn in as the eighth chief minister of Delhi, is likely to officially take charge on Monday, said officials. She is the third woman chief minister after Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj of Delhi

"She is likely to assume charge on Monday. The other ministers are also likely to take charge," an official said.

A first-time legislator, Atishi is a key face of the party and managed AAP's operations during Arvind Kejriwal's time in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case. The Kalkaji MLA's name was proposed by Kejriwal, who tendered his resignation as chief minister, for the top post.

Atishi sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister

Atishi on Saturday along with her new Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas took oath as Delhi Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from top post. The new Council of Ministers announced by the party comprises Sultanpur Majra MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, a new entrant, besides ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain. AAP MLAs met earlier this week and unanimously chose Atishi as the leader of the ruling legislature party.

Atishi became the 17th female chief minister in the country and third in the national capital after the late Sushma Swaraj and the late Sheila Dikshit. The officials at the lieutenant governor's office on Friday evening said President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Atishi as the chief minister of Delhi from the date of her being sworn in and has also accepted Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

Atishi retains 13 portfolios

Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including education, revenue, finance, power and PWD. Saurabh Bharadwaj has been allocated health and urban development, while Gopal Rai oversees environment-related portfolios. Imran Hussain manages food supply and election duties.

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat got the charge of the labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments.

Gopal Rai has been given the charge of development, general administration department, environment and forest -- the portfolios he held in the Kejriwal government.

The new cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year.

