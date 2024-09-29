Atishi govt in action after Kejriwal's letter on damaged roads, all Delhi ministers to undertake inspection

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Two days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, urging her to conduct repair work on all damaged roads in the city, the CM on Sunday said a massive inspection of roads led by her and her Cabinet colleagues would be conducted in the capital city.

The chief minister chaired a meeting on the damaged roads issue and after deliberation, Atishi announced that from tomorrow, all the ministers of the Delhi government will come out on the roads to inspect the roads.

"I will also go out on the roads from tomorrow. I have taken the responsibility of the roads of South and South West Delhi," she added.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will visit the East Delhi area, minister Gopal Rai - North East Rai, minister Kailash Gehlot - West Delhi, minister Imran Hussain - North and North West, the CM said. The PWD Chief Engineers will also be with me, she added.

All the inspections will be done in a week and all the roads will be repaired by October, the CM asserted.

"Roads are damaged at many places and due to rains there are potholes. Delhi Jal Board, BSES and TATA powers and several other utilities have done their work but the repairs have not been done. The people of Delhi are worried about the damaged roads," she said.

Repair of Delhi roads to start on war footing after assessment: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said on Friday the repair work of all damaged roads in the city will start on a war footing following an assessment process. Along with CM Atishi, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey and Model Town legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, the former chief minister inspected the damaged Roshanara Road on Friday and promised swift repair and a comprehensive review of all PWD roads.

"According to the locals, the road has been in a damaged condition for the past seven to eight months. On Thursday, I went to Delhi University along with CM Atishi where also the road was broken. I want to request Atishi to assess the condition of all PWD roads in Delhi. We will take all our MLAs and ministers out on the streets and make an assessment. The repair work of all damaged roads will start on a war footing in the coming months so that the residents of Delhi do not face any difficulty. I want to assure the people that I am back and all the stalled work will be resumed," Kejriwal said.

(With PTI inputs)