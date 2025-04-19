Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita dazzle on dance floor at daughter's sangeet to 'Angaaro Ka Ambar Sa' | Watch Arvind Kejriwal and his wife, Sunita, won hearts with their joyful dance at their daughter Harshita's engagement, showcasing a rare moment of celebration and unity.

New Delhi:

In a delightful departure from his usual political persona, Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has captured the hearts of netizens with his infectious dance moves at his daughter Harshita Kejriwal’s sangeet ceremony. The former Delhi Chief Minister, alongside his wife Sunita, was seen matching steps to the upbeat track 'Angaro Ka Ambar Sa' from the hit movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. Their spirited performance, which was shared widely on social media, showcased a rare moment of pure joy for the Kejriwal family.

The video, which has quickly gone viral, shows the couple having a blast on the dance floor, with Kejriwal’s surprisingly smooth moves and Sunita’s graceful steps creating a moment of sheer celebration. Guests at the upscale hotel in Delhi cheered as the couple danced, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event.

But it wasn’t just the Kejriwals who were enjoying the spotlight. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a close ally of Kejriwal, also took to the dance floor, spinning and performing bhangra to the music, adding even more energy to the celebration. The presence of several senior AAP leaders, including MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, further highlighted the unity and joy shared by the entire AAP family at the occasion.

The event, which saw Harshita Kejriwal tie the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain, was a celebration not only of love but also of the Kejriwal family’s close-knit bonds. Harshita, who is also a business partner in a healthcare startup with her husband, has brought a smile to her parents' faces as they mark this new chapter in her life.

The sangeet ceremony, held at the luxurious Kapurthala House in Delhi, was an unforgettable occasion for those close to the Kejriwal family. With the bride-to-be and her family in high spirits, it was a celebration of love, unity, and the joy of family. Harshita's younger brother, Pulkit, who is currently pursuing studies at IIT Delhi, was also present, adding to the sense of familial warmth.

As videos of the Kejriwals' dance circulate widely, they serve as a reminder of the simple joys that bind us all—no matter what our public lives may entail. For now, the Kejriwal family’s dance moves are the talk of the town, spreading smiles far beyond Delhi.