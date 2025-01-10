Arvind Kejriwal says BJP has become dharna party, turned Delhi into crime capital of India

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday targeted the BJP again and said the saffron party has turned Delhi into the crime capital of India as there are robberies, chain snatchings, gang wars in Delhi. He went on to add that it has become difficult for women to get out of their houses these days.

Kejriwal said the BJP has become a dharna party now and added that he went to the Election Commission to complain that the BJP is cutting votes people of Puvanchal in the name of Rohingyas.

"The BJP has made Delhi the crime capital of India. There are robberies, chain snatchings, gang wars in Delhi; it has become difficult for women to get out of their houses. The BJP hates the people of Delhi. It is due to their hatred they have not returned to power in Delhi in the last 25 years. I have assured the people of Delhi that on forming AAP govt, RWAs will get funds from Delhi govt to appoint private security guards in their respective areas. It is not our aim to replace the Police... BJP has become a dharna party now. Yesterday, I went to the Election Commission to complain that the BJP is cutting votes people of Puvanchal in the name of Rohingyas..."

Kejriwal asked as to what the BJP has done for unauthorised colonies of Delhi in the last 10 years? He said the AAP government has provided sewer connection, electricity connection, water pipeline, CCTV cameras were installed in these colonies.

"I want to ask the BJP, what have you done for unauthorised colonies of Delhi in the last 10 years? Have they built even a single road, a single lane for the 'Purvanchal' society. They had so much power, money. They should have done it. I provided sewer connection, electricity connection, water pipeline, CCTV cameras were installed in these colonies. Schools, 'mohalla' clinics, hospitals were opened. I gave them a dignified life. What has BJP done apart from dirty politics?" says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.