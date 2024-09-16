Despite whatever happened in 2 years, Kejriwal still has faith in people and honesty: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saurav Bhardwaj said that the people of Delhi are so eager that the elections should be held and they will vote and make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again.

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said despite whatever the Bharatiya Janata Party has done in 2 years, the chief minister still has faith in his people and his honesty. He qwent on to add that It has never happened in history that a sitting Chief Minister, after coming out of jail, is himself announcing that if you consider him honest, then vote for him.

"This will be the first election in the country, in which a Chief Minister is saying that this election will be fought in the name of honesty and that too, when the central government of the country, along with all the agencies, be it ED, CBI, Income Tax, all the agencies, are after the Chief Minister and no effort has been left to defame him," he said.

Addressing a press conference, Bhardwaj said that the people of Delhi are so eager that the elections should be held and they will vote and make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again.