Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Arvind Kejriwal submits reply to EC on his Yamuna 'water poisoned' remark, blames Haryana again

Arvind Kejriwal submits reply to EC on his Yamuna 'water poisoned' remark, blames Haryana again

In a letter to Arvind Kejriwal, the Election Commission (EC) sought the nature and extent of the chemicals used for "poisoning" the Yamuna which could have killed people in large numbers, as claimed by the AAP chief.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Jan 29, 2025 20:48 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 21:06 IST
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday replied to Election Commission on Yamuna water contamination issue and presented facts. The Election Commission on Tuesday sought factual evidence from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river, and reminded him of legal provisions that can lead to up to three years' imprisonment for making "mischievous" statements against national integration and public harmony.

The EC noted that the allegations raised regarding poisoning of Yamuna river with an intention to kill the residents of Delhi and the fact that the same was timely detected by the engineers of Delhi Jal Board before it could reach the waters of Yamuna in Delhi and equating the act of poisoning by a neighbouring government with nuclear and biological war were extremely serious in nature.

Arvind Kejriwal in his letter said that facts prove no violation of any law or any code has been committed. "I beseech and most humbly request Election Commission to intervene on the major issue of availability of safe water and pass appropriate directions to the State of Haryana so that safe quantity of water is made available to the citizens of Delhi. Statements on Yamuna water were made to highlight severe toxicity, contamination of raw water received from Haryana," he added.

Related Stories
Delhi Election: From 'Sheesh Mahal' to liquor scam, Rahul Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal in Delhi rally

Delhi Election: From 'Sheesh Mahal' to liquor scam, Rahul Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal in Delhi rally

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena writes to CM Atishi, objects to 'poison in Yamuna' remark

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena writes to CM Atishi, objects to 'poison in Yamuna' remark

Delhi Election: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal again, challenges him to drink Yamuna water

Delhi Election: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal again, challenges him to drink Yamuna water

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by court on February 17 over his 'Yamuna water poisoned' claim

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by court on February 17 over his 'Yamuna water poisoned' claim

"The root cause of this water contamination, as identified by DJB's letter, is the indiscriminate discharge of untreated domestic and industrial waste into the Yamuna River upstream. The systemic failure in controlling this pollution has resulted in a public health crisis of unprecedented scale. The urgent cessation of these polluting activities is an absolute necessity, and the upper riparian authorities bear the primary responsibility to ensure that Delhi's water supply remains uncontaminated and safe," he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement