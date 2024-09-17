Arvind Kejriwal quits as Delhi CM: List of facilities to be removed from AAP chief after resignation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi CM.

In a significant development, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tendered his resignation as Delhi chief minister after handing over the resignation letter to LG VK Saxena at the Secretariat. He arrived at the LG Secretariat along with his Cabinet colleagues to tender his resignation. AAP leader Atishi, who was earlier in the day chosen as Kejriwal's successor at a legislature party meeting, was also accompanying him.

It should be noted that Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday his decision to resign from the post of chief minister of Delhi. He said then that he would only sit on the CM's chair when the people give him a "certificate of honesty".

List of facilities to be removed from Kejriwal

Salary: The salary that a chief minister enjoys every month, will not be credited to Kejriwal's account anymore after he resigns as Delhi CM.

Free medical treatment: Every chief minister receives free medical treatment and reimbursement at government hospitals and other panel hospitals. Now this facility will also be removed from Kejriwal.

Tight security: The tight security that a chief minister enjoys during his tenure will now be removed from Kejriwal as he resigns.

Free accommodation: The chief ministers of every state receive free accommodation in government hospitals and other panel hospitals. Now, Kejriwal will not enjoy this facility.

Rent-free residence: In general, the chief ministers of every state receive a rent-free furnished residence, or the ratable value of their own house, or the rent they pay, whichever is the least. Now, he will not enjoy this facility after his resignation.

Travel reimbursement: The chief ministers of every state receive reimbursement for travel within India for themselves and their family members, up to a maximum of Rs. 1,00,000 annually. Now, this facility will be removed from Kejriwal.

Electricity: After taking charge of the office, Chief Ministers of every state can consume up to 5,000 electric units per month. Now this facility will be removed from Kejriwal.

Atishi to become next Delhi CM

Earlier in the day, it was decided in the AAP meeting that senior AAP leader Atishi will be Delhi’s new chief minister after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor.

The 43-year-old who holds 14 portfolios, including finance, education and revenue and was amongst those holding the fort while Kejriwal was in jail, will be the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Sushma Swaraj.

Kejriwal met Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas at 4.30 pm to tender his resignation as chief minister, paving the way for Atishi's appointment as his successor.

The BJP on Monday said Kejriwal's decision to resign as chief minister was borne out of compulsion and not driven by principle. The saffron party described his move as "drama" and a "confession of crime" and wondered if he had offered to quit because of infighting in AAP.