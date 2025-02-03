Arvind Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi Assembly polls | Here's what he said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The intense campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections came to an end on Monday evening, with all three major political parties -- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- making their final appeals to voters ahead of the February 5 polling. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP is aiming to retain power for the third consecutive term, while both BJP and Congress are striving to dethrone the ruling party and take control of Delhi's government.

The campaigning has been a high-energy affair, with all parties fielding their star campaigners, organising rallies, public meetings, and roadshows to garner support from every corner of the capital. As the election day nears, the focus now shifts to the voters, who will decide the future of Delhi’s government in what is expected to be a highly competitive contest on February 5.

Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win

On the final day of campaigning, Arvind Kejriwal made an optimistic prediction about his party's chances. He expressed confidence that AAP could secure up to 55 seats out of the total 70 in the upcoming election on February 5. However, Kejriwal added a note of encouragement for Delhi’s women voters, urging them to go out and vote in full force. He suggested that if women not only cast their votes but also encouraged the men in their households to support AAP, the party’s seat count could exceed 60.

"According to my estimates, the Aam Aadmi Party will be getting 55 seats but if the women push hard - all go to vote and convince the men of their households to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party - there could be more than 60 seats coming," Kejriwal stated.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

