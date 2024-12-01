Sunday, December 01, 2024
     
Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, says 'There will be no alliance'

Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference in Delhi on Sunday and announced that there will be no alliance in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 01, 2024 12:35 IST, Updated : Dec 01, 2024 12:39 IST
Delhi assembly elections
Image Source : PTI/FILE Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a huge announcement for the Delhi Assembly elections to be held next year. He said that there will be no alliance in the polls and the AAP will contest alone to retain the NCT government for the third time. Reacting to a question about speculations of the alliance he said, "There will be no alliance in Delhi (for assembly elections)."

It was earlier speculated that in Delhi, the AAP and Congress can join hands against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

