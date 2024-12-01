Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, says 'There will be no alliance'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a huge announcement for the Delhi Assembly elections to be held next year. He said that there will be no alliance in the polls and the AAP will contest alone to retain the NCT government for the third time. Reacting to a question about speculations of the alliance he said, "There will be no alliance in Delhi (for assembly elections)."

It was earlier speculated that in Delhi, the AAP and Congress can join hands against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).