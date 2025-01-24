Arvind Kejriwal makes a big claim, alleges votes are being 'bought' ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections: With the nearing of the Delhi Assembly elections, the war of words between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP has peaked with Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the voters are being 'bought.'

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "...These elections in Delhi are different. One and a half months ahead of the elections, open distribution of money, shoes, bedsheets, sarees, ration, gold chains started. Nobody has any fear of the Election Commission or that someone would stop them. This distribution is being done under Police protection...This is very dangerous for our country. This distribution is not being done by the government's money. This is being distributed by a few leaders of 'gaali-galoch' party. Where did they get so much money?...The money being used to buy votes?"

"This is the money of their corruption that they acquired by looting the country...Accept whatever they are distributing but remember one thing, do not sell your votes...Vote for anyone you want but not for those who are trying to buy your votes. They are corrupt. They are traitors. They are enemies of the nation...Such people are a threat to the country's democracy and want to finish the democracy of the nation..," he added.

AAP leaders have also alleged that resorting to "dirty politics" ahead of the Delhi polls, the BJP has conspired to get Kejriwal's security removed.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a 'Jansabha' in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, urged the public to cast their votes "mindfully" in the upcoming assembly elections on February 5. He warned voters not to press the "wrong button," referring to the BJP's lotus symbol and alleged that if the saffron party comes to power, all free facilities they enjoy now would be discontinued. Kejriwal claimed that if the BJP wins the election, the people of Delhi would "land in trouble" and appealed to the public to choose the Aam Aadmi Party to "secure the future of their children.